Industry Experts to Share Insights at Traders Fair 2025 in Lagos

Source: Original

The Traders Fair 2025 is set to bring some of the most experienced voices in trading and finance to The Lagos Continental Hotel on April 5, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders who will share practical knowledge on forex, automated trading, and the latest financial trends.

Among the speakers is Joel Williams Ekon, a financial educator and business strategist known for helping traders grow through client acquisition and algorithmic trading. He will present "Algo-Based Risk Management – How Automated Systems Can Limit Emotional Mistakes," offering insights on how technology can reduce human error in trading.

Chinedu, the CEO of Nigeria Forex Academy, has years of experience in forex education and is committed to helping aspiring traders develop the skills needed to succeed in the financial markets. Micah Erumaka, a marketing engineer and finance enthusiast, began his investing journey at 17.

Onunka Christian, a veteran trader and founder of Cor-Financial Academy will discuss "Trading for a Living Forex Entrepreneurship Pathways," where he will outline how to build a sustainable career in forex trading. Rafiu Omodiya, Africa Country Director at AETOS Capital Group, will deliver a session on "Empowering Your Financial Future: Innovative Solutions for Every Investor," focusing on navigating the forex and CFD markets while exploring new investment opportunities.

Ademola Adeagbo, a market analyst and prop trader, will present "The Impact of Microeconomics in Trading," highlighting how small-scale economic factors influence financial markets and trading strategies.

Akabuike Bright, Country Manager at LIRUNEX Nigeria, will speak on "Algorithmic Trading in Forex: The Future of Automated Strategies," providing an in-depth look at how technology is shaping modern trading approaches. Njamba Peter, founder and CEO of Forex Elite Academy, is a financial market analyst and youth advocate who has mentored over 1,000 individuals, empowering them to achieve financial independence through forex trading.

Felix Imoh, Public Relations Manager at Legit.ng, brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing, public relations, and finance, specialising in building brand visibility across Africa’s fintech and trading sectors.

Alongside expert-led sessions, attendees can also participate in lucky draws, prizes, and exclusive giveaways, making the day both informative and rewarding. Registration is now open for traders, investors, and anyone interested in expanding their knowledge of the financial markets.

For more information, visit their website or contact info@tradersfair.com

Source: Legit.ng