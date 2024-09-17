Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state house of assembly on Tuesday, September 17, described the killing of Prince Kazeem Ademola Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye, as one too many.

The lawmakers urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), to urgently commence an investigation into the murder.

The state legislators' demand was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng by Eromosele Ebhomele, the chief press secretary (CSP) to the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Recall was murdered in broad daylight on Monday, August 26, around Chevron Drive.

Raising the issue under 'Matters of Urgent Public Importance', the majority leader of the house, Noheem Adams, called the attention of his colleagues to the reported gruesome murder of Prince Akinloye.

Adams urged the house to call for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The deputy majority leader of the house, Ademola Richard Kasunmu, stated that the situation was enough for the security agencies in the state to work more efficiently.

Supporting the motion, Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2) recalled a similar case involving the murder of Sheriff Ishola Salami in the same area of the state some months ago.

While praying for the repose of the souls of Prince Akinloye and Salami, he said the mystery behind the killings needed to be unravelled.

