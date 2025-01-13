SDP Chairman Shehu Gabam denied ties with El-Rufai or Atiku allies, focusing on strengthening the party for 2027

Gabam criticized Tinubu’s government for rising living costs and disconnection from citizens’ struggles

He alleged intimidation, citing withdrawn security, and urged reforms to prioritize citizens’ welfare

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has dismissed speculations of a political alliance involving former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai or allies of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview on TVC's Politics Today, Gabam emphasized that SDP’s priority is strengthening its structures and offering Nigerians credible alternatives.

“There’s no alliance with anyone. As the chairman of the party, I have not engaged in any discussions about alliances.

"Our focus is on reviewing our strategies from 2024 and building a dynamic, inclusive platform," Gabam stated.

Gabam expressed concerns about the state of governance under President Bola Tinubu, describing the administration as disconnected from the realities facing Nigerians.

He pointed to skyrocketing living costs, food insecurity, and transportation challenges as key issues affecting citizens.

“The cost of living is unbearable for many, and some policies have exacerbated the struggles of ordinary citizens.

"Nigerians are paying more for electricity, food, and transportation, yet they are told the economy is improving. These contradictions are deeply concerning,” Gabam said.

He also criticized the President’s reliance on advisors who, he claimed, fail to provide an accurate picture of the nation’s struggles.

“Leaders must have their ears to the ground. Waiting for filtered reports from officials risks ignoring the real issues on the streets,” Gabam added.

Gabam raises concerns over political intimidation

Gabam raised allegations of political intimidation and misuse of state institutions, citing his own experience of having his security details withdrawn without explanation.

“My security was withdrawn a month ago without any formal notice. It’s alarming that state instruments are used to intimidate those who offer constructive criticism,” he said.

Gabam highlighted the failures of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), urging Nigerians to demand transparency and accountability.

“The weaknesses of PDP and APC are evident. Our responsibility in SDP is to create a competitive and transparent platform where Nigerians feel empowered to aspire and thrive,” Gabam stated.

The SDP chairman urged the federal government to reevaluate its policies, particularly those affecting the welfare of citizens.

“Subsidy removal and other reforms have left Nigerians struggling. The government needs to prioritize policies that directly improve the lives of the people,” he said.

