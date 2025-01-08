Key political figures, including Nasir El-Rufai, Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha, and Atiku's ally Segun Showunmi, met with the SDP leadership

Key political figures, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and allies of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, recently met with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) leadership in the nation's capital.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday, January 6, was also attended by the SDP Chairman Shehu Gabamwho who noted that it was attended by “like-minded individuals” who shared a vision for Nigeria’s future."

Gabam made it clear that while the gathering sparked considerable media attention, there was no formal commitment from El-Rufai or his allies to join the SDP, The Punch reported.

He said:

“There is no official statement from El-Rufai or anyone else about officially joining SDP.

"As I said, they are open to conversation and negotiations for a better Nigeria. It’s not about a political party; it’s about the future of Nigeria.”

He further emphasized the party’s commitment to fostering national progress, stating,

“We are looking for like-minded people who believe in the future of the country so that we can work together and uplift the individual standard of Nigeria.”

Gabam also stressed that the SDP was a party dedicated to providing constructive opposition, one that aimed to stabilize the country and prevent crises that could affect Nigerians.'

Gabam continued:

“There is an ongoing conversation. When the time comes, we will arrive at a conclusion, and we will hold an official press conference. Once we agree on what we are going to do together, we will unveil it to all Nigerians.”

The closed-door meeting at the SDP national secretariat has sparked speculations about potential political realignments as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Among the notable attendees were Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former presidential candidate and ex-Chief Security Officer to the late Gen. Sani Abacha, and Otunba Segun Showunmi, Atiku’s former spokesman.

While the specifics of the meeting’s agenda were not disclosed, insiders suggest that the gathering was part of efforts to foster alliances among opposition leaders, aimed at presenting a unified challenge to President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming election.

Segun Showunmi, who confirmed the meeting via a Facebook post, described it as a “strategic gathering” convened by SDP Chairman Shehu Gabam.

In his post, Showunmi emphasized that the meeting was designed to assess the state of opposition politics in Nigeria, adding,

“You must set forth at dawn! A Strategic Meeting was called by HE Shehu Gabam, Chairman of SDP, with HE Nasir El-Rufai, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Otunba Segun Showunmi. The alternative to meet, greet, and review the state of opposition democratic engagement in Nigeria.”

El-Rufai denies exiting APC

The meeting comes just days after El-Rufai dismissed rumours that he was planning to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, El-Rufai labelled the reports as “patent lies,” stating he had instructed his lawyers to pursue legal action against those spreading misinformation.

“Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers,” El-Rufai posted.

While the meeting’s immediate outcome remains unclear, the gathering of prominent opposition figures signals a possible shift in Nigeria’s political landscape.

As Gabam and other SDP leaders continue discussions with El-Rufai, Al-Mustapha, Showunmi, and other key political figures, the stage seems set for potential alliances that could redefine the political dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku's aide mentions reason for PDP's prolonged crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daramola Olarewaju, a senior aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has shed light on the prolonged internal crisis plaguing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 4, Olarewaju identified internal sabotage as the primary cause of the party's challenges.

