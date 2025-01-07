A Lagos-based lawyer, Muhammed Ndakudu Adam, has said the government "should just focus on governing and understand that the task in its hand is more important than engaging in needless political distractions"

Legit.ng recalls that in a statement on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, the ruling APC accused Peter Obi of inciting Nigerians against the Bola Tinubu-led administration and leading a “headless mob” of bullies who threaten others

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was a candidate in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election and has a large following, especially on social media

FCT, Abuja - Muhammed Ndakudu Adam, a Lagos-based lawyer, has said "the biggest mistake this government or the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made since the last election is dignifying Obi with any formal or official response".

Sharing his thoughts via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, January 7, Adam knocked presidential hopeful Peter Obi over his allegation of threat to life due to his (Obi) criticism of the Bola Tinubu administration.

Recall the former governor of Anambra state made the allegation after Felix Morka, national spokesperson of the APC, said “Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets”.

During an interview with Arise Television, Morka described Obi as an “irrational being” and slammed his public commentaries. The APC spokesperson labelled Obi’s anti-government stances as “ridiculous” and “deceptive,” criticising his tenure as Anambra governor for lacking legacy, adding that the presidential hopeful needs to figure out why he lost the 2023 presidential election and 'stop being dishonest'.

Obi, in his New Year message to Nigerians, criticised Tinubu and expressed concerns over “institutional corruption, mismanagement, poverty, hardship, and an escalating debt profile”. He noted that “corruption has been deeply entrenched in government” while “nepotism has become the norm on Tinubu’s watch”, demanding “vigorous, positive actions” from the administration to bring succour to Nigerians.

Subsequently, Morka said he did not threaten Obi's life and asked the opposition figure to stop peddling falsehood.

Reacting to the face-off, Adam, a staunch critic of Obi's supporters, said "the government better not play into their (Obi and supporters') hands".

Read Barrister Adam's full post below:

"The biggest mistake this government or APC has made since the last election is dignifying Obi with any formal or official response and we can now see the effect of that response. Aside that it’s a democracy, as a self-serving messiah, it’s okay to always find faults in every government policies and decisions. He’s not expected to sing the praises of the government, even if its actions and decisions are for the best interest of the masses and the country.

"Now he’s claiming his life and that of his family are being threatened, and a bunch of his supporters is now threatening breakdown of law and order should anything happen to Obi or should he be arrested. The government better not play into their hands. Is it today the government has been responding to an opposition party or leader? At least we have seen different engagements between the presidency and Atiku; they have engaged in arguments and counter-arguments. Direct and indirect jabs and nobody has claimed their lives are being threatened or anybody seen threatening to set the country ablaze, because of these. It’s more painful when someone expected a response so bad and nothing is said, than to give a response and play the victim card.

"The government should just focus governing and understand that the task in its hand is more important than engaging in needless political distractions and giving room for people who have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to set the country on fire. We can’t afford to let that happen for any reason."

