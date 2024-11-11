Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has dismissed the claim that he was being jealous of President Bola Tinubu

The presidency had earlier accused Atiku of jealousy after the latter claimed that President Tinubu stole his mandate

Atiku then urged Tinubu to focus on governance rather than fighting the opposition while highlighting the policy flip-flops of the current administration

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, stating they harm Nigerians. Atiku argued that Tinubu's administration is characterized by incompetence and policy flip-flops, citing the delayed implementation of the import duty lift on essential goods and alleged that CNG initiative.

Atiku emphasized that Tinubu should focus on governance rather than attacking the opposition while replying to the earlier claim of the presidency that the former vice president was jealous of Tinubu over his comment that his presidency was stolen.

Atiku tackles President Tinubu on economic policies

Source: Twitter

Atiku highlights Tinubu's unpreparedness

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku highlighted Tinubu's alleged unpreparedness for office, pointing to the abrupt removal of petrol subsidies and the lack of gas infrastructure. He also criticized Tinubu's economic projections, questioning the claimed FX reserve of $40 billion. Atiku urged the Central Bank to release its 2023 financial statements to verify these claims.

The former vice president expressed concern about the emergence of a new terror organization, Lakurawa, and the incessant grid collapses in the north. He accused Tinubu of playing politics with security by appointing kinsmen to key positions. Atiku emphasized his own non-bigoted stance and lack of involvement in alleged drug trafficking.

Atiku advised Tinubu to prioritize improving Nigerians' lives, as the President has just two years left in office. He dismissed claims of jealousy, stating that no compassionate leader would envy Tinubu's harmful policies.

