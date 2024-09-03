President Bola Tinubu has announced the signing of five deals with the Chinese, adding that Nigeria has strengthened its bilateral relationship with the two countries

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the Chinese capital, was fruitful and beneficial to Nigerians, adding that it strengthened the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The president announced a comprehensive development partnership between the two nations in a tweet on Tuesday, September 3.

His tweet reads in part:

"The signing of five key Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), including those concerning the Belt and Road Initiative and the peaceful application of nuclear energy."

Five MoUs Tinubu signed with China

A statement from the presidency, shared by Dada Olusegun, Tinubu's special assistant, on social media, updated the deals by listing the five memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries.

The MoUs are:

Agreement on Cooperation between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People's Republic of China regarding joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative. MOU on Collaborative Efforts in the Peaceful Utilization of Nuclear Energy. MOU on Enhancing Cooperation in Human Resource Development under the auspices of the Global Development Initiative. MOU on Media Exchange and Cooperation, fostering greater collaboration between Nigerian and Chinese media outlets. MOU between China Media Group and the Nigerian Television Authority, solidifying a strategic partnership in the realm of media cooperation.

Why Tinubu entered deals with China

The statement further explained that the diplomatic relationship between China and Nigeria, spanning over five decades, presents a solid foundation for further enhancement. By strengthening our bilateral ties.

Nigeria, as the most populous nation in Africa and its largest economy, boasts immense potential. Its youthful demographic can drive economic expansion and cross-sectoral collaboration, making it an attractive partner for cooperation and investment.

