The Akwa Ibom State government has initiated an investigation into the state of boarding facilities in public schools across the state.

This action follows the suspension of the principal of Presbyterian Senior Science College, Ididep, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, after a viral video showed students being served unpalatable meals.

Akwa Ibom Launches Investigation into Boarding Facilities After Viral Video Shows Unpalatable Meals

Prompting the Investigation

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, disclosed this development in a statement on Saturday.

She explained that the investigation was triggered by the disturbing video depicting the substandard meals provided to students at the Presbyterian Senior Science College, Ididep.

"Following the very disturbing video where students were fed unpalatable and non-nutritious meals at Presbyterian Senior Science College, Ididep, I paid an unscheduled visit to the school," Etiebet stated.

Comprehensive Review

Mrs. Etiebet has directed a comprehensive investigation into the state of boarding facilities not only at the implicated school but also in the other 25 boarding secondary schools across the state.

This effort will be jointly overseen by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Education and the State Secondary Education Board.

"Consequently, I have also directed the immediate suspension of the principal of the school, Dr. Nse Sunday Umoh, pending the outcome of the investigation," the commissioner added.

She emphasized that while the state's free education policy covers tuition fees but not boarding fees, the welfare and dignity of all students, particularly those in public schools, remain a priority for Governor Umo Eno’s administration.

Parental Responsibilities and Government Commitment

The commissioner appealed to parents to undertake basic parental responsibilities to support their children in secondary schools, especially given the relief from tuition fees provided by the state.

"The Ministry is committed to ensuring that all public school facilities meet irreducible minimum standards that uphold the well-being of both learners and staff," she asserted.

