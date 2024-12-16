Akwa Ibom Governor Dr. Umo Eno announces ₦80,000 minimum wage will only be implemented after a verification process

Governor Eno confirms a 13th-month salary for civil servants, calculated based on the old salary structure until the verification is completed

As part of Christmas celebrations, Governor Eno donates 20 bags of rice to each of the state’s 2,272 villages

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Dr. Umo Eno, has announced that the ₦80,000 minimum wage for civil servants will only be implemented after a thorough verification process.

Speaking at the 17th annual State Christmas Carol Service in Uyo, themed “Peace and Holiness with All Men”, the governor made it clear that no amount of pressure from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would compel him to bypass this essential step.

Akwa Ibom state governor Eno speaks on what workers must do to earn new minimum wage Photo credit: Umo Eno

Source: Twitter

“Nobody will force me to pay without proper verification. Once the NLC, which is part of the verification committee, provides the report, we will start payments immediately,” Eno stated.

Gov Eno confirms 13th-month salary

Governor Eno also assured workers of a 13th-month salary, clarifying that it would be calculated based on the existing salary structure until the verification is completed.

“As your governor, we will pay 13 month. We have already calculated it and will pay based on the old salary structure,” he said.

The governor emphasized that transparency was a cornerstone of his administration and that an accurate record of state civil servants was crucial to ensuring fairness in implementing the new minimum wage structure, Daily Trust reported.

As part of the Christmas celebrations, Governor Eno announced that each of the state’s 2,272 villages would receive 20 bags of rice for the festive season, Vanguard reported.

He called on community leaders to ensure equitable distribution, regardless of political affiliations.

Governor Bago announces new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niger Governor Umaru Bago announced N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, starting in November.

After a closed-door meeting with labour; the governor announced the development, adding that the new minimum wage was sustainable.

This made Governor Bago become the first governor from the northern region to announce a minimum wage as high as N80,000 for workers in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng