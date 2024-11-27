Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno-led Akwa Ibom state government has declared Friday, November 29 as a public holiday in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, said the public holiday is to honour the late First Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.

The late First Lady will be buried in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium local government area on Friday, November 29. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Eno's wife passed away on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital after a brief illness.

The governor expressed gratitude for the support during the difficult time and assured residents of his unwavering commitment to serving the state despite the personal tragedy.

Uwah said the work-free day will allow residents to pay their last respects to the late First Lady.

According to The Sun, he made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 27.

He disclosed that the deceased funeral rite will take place in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium local government area on Friday, November 29.

“Further to the final home-going programme of our departed First Lady, Her Excellency, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno, the Akwa Ibom State Government in consultation with the bereaved family has declared Friday, 29th November 2024 Work-Free Day in honour of our dear mother.”

