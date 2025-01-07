Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has reshuffled his cabinet and relieved five commissioners of their duties

The affected commissioners include those overseeing Education, Internal Security, Agriculture, Religious Affairs, and Information in the state

Mukhtar Gidado, the governor's media adviser, confirmed this in a statement and added Governor Mohammed has forwarded eight nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as replacements

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has sacked five commissioners, following a major cabinet reshuffle.

Bauchi governor fires five commissioners. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The special adviser, media and publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, January 7.

As reported by The Punch, the cabinet reshuffle is intended to reinvigorate governance and ensure optimal service delivery to the people of the state.

The commissioners affected by this development are;

Commissioner of Education, Jamila Dahiru, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Abdulhameed Bununu, Commissioner of Information and Communication, Usman Danturaki, Commissioner of Agriculture, Madugu Yalams and Commissioner of Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation, Yakubu Ibrahim.

The statement revealed that:

“In that respect, five commissioners were dropped. This move reflects the administration’s commitment to injecting new ideas and energy into governance, in line with the governor’s vision of strengthening the machinery of government and addressing emerging challenges effectively.

“Governor Bala extends his gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their dedication, service, and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Bauchi State.

“Their efforts have been instrumental in advancing key initiatives and policies of this administration.”

8 new nominees to replace sacked commissioners

In a significant development, the governor has also forwarded the names of eight individuals for security clearance and subsequent confirmation as commissioners by the state House of Assembly.

The names forwarded for replacement are;

Babayo Tilde from Toro Local Government, Abdullahi Mohammed from Misau Local Government, Bala Lukshi from Dass local Government, Usman Shehu from Shira Local Government, Iliyasu Gital from Tafawa Balewa Local Government, Titus Ketkukah from Tafawa Balewa Local Government, Babayo Gabarin from Darazo Local Government, and Lawal Rimin Zayam from Toro Local Government.”

Speaking further, Gidado noted the governor’s commitment to fulfilling the mandate of his administration and assures the state that the government is steadfast in its mission to deliver impactful development and improved welfare for all.

Read more about Bauchi governor, Mohammed, here:

Why Bala Mohammed was absent from Tinubu’s house visit

In another development, Legit.ng reported that amid his opposing views about Tinubu's economic reforms, Governor Bala Mohammed clarified his absence from the president's home in Lagos state.

Responding to the presidency's backlash, the Bauchi governor maintained that his absence was not political.

Nigerian governors had gathered at Tinubu's home in Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday to exchange New Year greetings and discuss national matters, but Mohammed was notably absent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng