Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has clarified claims of a power-sharing agreement involving him, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Kwankwaso described the rumours as baseless and false

Kwankwaso also cautioned some northern leaders against interfering in the selection process of presidential candidate, urging them to let the people decide

Amid early moves by some northern leaders, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied reaching an agreement with Atiku Abubakar to serve for four years as president, while Peter Obi will do eight years, ahead of 2027 presidential election.

He clarified this while expressing displeasure at the way some few northerners, “who declared themselves as the leaders of the North” were interfering in the selection of presidential candidates.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso said that events that unfolded in the previous elections should make the leaders refrain from anything related to the selection of candidates, and allow the people to chose who they really want to be president.

2027: No agreement with Atiku, Obi, says Kwankwaso

Speaking on the rumours that an agreement had been reached between him and the former presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Kwankwaso noted that he was not aware of such arrangements.

However, he noted that the Atiku group was holding meetings with local leaders, including Mallams, ahead of the 2027 election.

As reported by Vanguard, Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), said:

“This issue really hurts me. It is said that the elders are lying, they are saying things that have not been done.

“I was told that about 45 mallams were gathered, and they are telling the people. But there is no such thing. I am not at all happy about this thing.

“They were told that I agree that Atiku will serve for four years, I will also serve for four, and Peter Obi will serve for eight years.

“This pact does not exist, it has not been made.”

