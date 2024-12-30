Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu praised President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to Igbo development

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to the development of the Igbo people, particularly through the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Kalu made the remarks during an empowerment programme in Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area, on Saturday, organized by the lawmaker representing Ukwa East/West federal constituency, Chris Nkwonta.

Kalu emphasized that Tinubu is the first president in over 54 years to focus on the Igbo people's development, referencing the formation of the SEDC as a historic move, Vanguard reported.

"The president has tried for Ndigbo. He is still trying for Ndigbo. He is the only man that remembered Ndigbo after 54 years that a promise of reconstruction, reconciliation, and rehabilitation was made to Ndigbo," Kalu stated.

The empowerment programme also witnessed a significant political shift, as over 3,000 members from various political parties defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu suggested that more defections are expected, as people in the region are pleased with Tinubu’s actions, particularly the establishment of the SEDC, which he said would address the infrastructure needs of the South East, Daily Trust reported.

Kalu’s comments hark back to the post-civil war era when former military ruler Yakubu Gowon launched the “three Rs” programme—reconstruction, rehabilitation, and reintegration—to heal the nation following the civil war.

Tinubu urged to create Anioma state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) has formally endorsed the creation of Anioma state, calling on President Bola Tinubu to address the issue and rectify what they described as the region's historical 'shortchanging.

This endorsement forms part of ongoing efforts to advocate for the creation of Anioma state, as detailed in a publication titled "United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) Worldwide Continues to Advocate for the Creation of Anioma State".

Source: Legit.ng