Lagos state - Former spokesperson and Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar cannot be president of Nigeria in 2027.

Okupe said it is the turn of the South, not the North to produce Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Atiku’s candidacy would face the same challenges as in 2023 Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

According to Okupe, geopolitical considerations make it unfair for the North to return to power after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first tenure in office.

As reported by The Punch, Okupe stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday, December 26.

He argued that Atiku’s candidacy would face the same challenges as it was perceived as disrupting the North-South power rotation.

“Atiku failed in 2023, not because he was not a good person, but because people felt that a northern Muslim cannot succeed another northern Muslim after eight years.

“If Atiku still contests in 2027, he has a right. He is eminently qualified and one of the best we have, but geopolitics is an issue.

“The conditionality still persists, a Southerner would have just completed four years and needs another four-year term.

“It’s not in the constitution, but we agree that when a Northerner does his eight years, a Southerner will do."

2027: Why call for power to return to North is dangerous

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, reacted to the call for power to return to the North in 2027 election.

Omokri said the call for a northern president in 2027 is dangerous and its being pushed by desperate people.

He warned the North not to take actions that could have serious ramifications for its political stability.

