Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the call for power to return to the North in 2027 election

Omokri said the call for a northern president in 2027 is dangerous and its being pushed by desperate people

He warned the North not to take actions that could have serious ramifications for its political stability

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the call for power to return to the North by 2027 is a dangerous argument.

Omokri said desperate people are the ones saying that the North has only been in power for eleven years since 1999.

Omokri said the North has been in power for a total of forty-six years Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

The social critic argued that Nigeria's independence did not start in 1999 when the nation returned to democratic dispensation.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Monday, December 16.

Omokri explained that in Nigeria's 64 years as an independent nation, the North has been in power for a total of forty-six years, versus only eighteen for the South.

“If you further break it down to elected civilian governments and military dictatorships, the North has had twenty-one years of democratically elected leaders, including six years for Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, four years for President Shehu Shagari, three for President Umaru Musa Yar'adua, and eight for General Buhari. This is compared to fourteen for the South, with eight years for President Obasanjo, five for President Goodluck Jonathan, and less than two for the incumbent.”

He warned the North not to take actions that could have serious ramifications for its political stability.

“Northern Nigeria must not allow itself to be goaded into actions that could have serious ramifications for its political stability. The Southwest is the most pro-Nigerian region of the South. If they feel cheated out of their just desserts in 2027, those behind the action will unwittingly unite the South in calling for a renegotiation of Nigeria's unity.”

Omokri added that Northerners should not empower “Southern Judases, who have found a breath of fresh air in Kemi Badenoch's 'I have nothing in common with Northern Nigeria' comment. “

“If Arewa makes that mistake, and Kemi Badenoch should become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, they would have inadvertently created a perfect storm that could lead to the disintegration of Nigeria.”

2027 Presidency: North re-strategise to go against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite the criticism from northern groups and leaders, Governor Bala Mohammed emphasized that all governors are in support of President Tinubu’s leadership.

However, he pointed out that certain members of the president's cabinet are hindering his efforts, advising him to remove them.

Mohammed spoke when he landed in Rivers state amid permutations for the 2027 election and early moves by the APC against Sim Fubara's government and second-term.

