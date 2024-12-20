Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has disclosed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has had a great impact on his political career

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri recently shared a fascinating story about how former President Goodluck Jonathan's agenda impacted his political career.

Speaking at a Service of Songs for the late Madam Ani-Gunn Rhoda Ikiogha, Diri revealed that Jonathan's decision altered his initial plan to run for the Senate, ultimately leading him to become a member of the House of Representatives in 2015.

Diri noted that he and Dr. Diekivie Ikiogha, the son of the late Madam Ikiogha, were once close political allies, having worked together under Jonathan's leadership. However, he said that their political interests eventually diverged, causing them to part ways.

Diri speaks on external influence on his re-election

Despite this, Diri acknowledged Ikiogha's significant contribution to his re-election in 2023, which made him a target of opposition attacks. The event, attended by Jonathan and his wife, Patience, was a celebration of the late Madam Ikiogha's life and legacy.

Jonathan fondly remembered her as a kind and generous woman who treated him like family. He also recalled how she was deeply affected by his loss in the 2015 presidential election, to the point of abstaining from food for days.

Diri expressed his gratitude to the late Madam Ikiogha, describing her as a rallying point for her son and his political associates. He urged the family to take comfort in her enduring legacy as a devoted Christian. The ceremony included a sermon by Pastor Amos Tubogbo, who emphasized the importance of living according to God's word.

Bayelsa announced N80k minimum wage for LG workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bayelsa state government has approved the new minimum wage of N80,000 for local government workers in the state.

The government announced the development at a meeting with the local government chairmen and the labour leaders in the state.

Acting Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed that the government would also add the differentials arising from the ongoing discussions.

