The Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo in Enugu State, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, has proposed a budget of N5.5 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. This proposal, tagged "Budget of Economic Growth and Transformation," represents an increase from the N4.153 billion budget for 2024.

According to Obeagu, this budget aligns with Governor Peter Mbah's vision to exponentially grow the state's economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion through private sector investment and boosting productivity in rural areas.

According to Daily Trust, he maintains that the proposed budget is designed to implement the Council's 2025-2026 Rolling Plan, which focuses on producing more food to ensure food security, enhancing employment opportunities, and achieving other developmental goals.

Expectation of Enugu's council chair's N5.5bn budget

This plan is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of residents in Isi-Uzo and contribute to the overall growth of Enugu State. Obeagu says his proposal is a significant step towards achieving the state's economic objectives.

By increasing investment in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and human capital development, the government aims to create a more favourable business environment and improve citizens' standard of living.

The budget proposal has been submitted to the Legislative Council of the Local Government Area for consideration. Once approved, it is expected to guide the council's expenditures and development initiatives for the 2025 fiscal year. The successful implementation of this budget will depend on the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, including government officials, community leaders, and private sector investors.

Enugu governor announces N80k minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu state, has announced the approval of an N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Mbah became the first southeast governor to announce more than N70,000 as the new minimum wage in his state.

Kenneth Ugwu, the head of the service and chairman of the new minimum wage implementation committee, announced the development at the end of the meeting on Thursday, October 24.

