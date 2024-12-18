Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been seen in a trending video prostrating for Bishop David Oyedepo ahead of the Special Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and CAN president, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, also attended the state's Christmas Carol

Reverend Okoh delivered a sermon at the event, while Bishop Oyedepo led the prayer session at the event on Tuesday night, December 17

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has welcomed Bishop David Oyedepo, the spiritual leader and general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as the Winners Chapel, to the state's 2024 annual Christmas Carol.

In a trending video, the governor welcomed the religious leader to the event by prostrating for him. He expressed his gladness to see Bishop Oyedepo and thanked him for being available for the event.

The Special Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons, organised by the Ogun state government in Abeokuta, the state capital, was also attended by the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Oyedepo speaks at Ogun Christmas Carol

During the ministration, Oyedepo encouraged the people to become champions of reconciliation. He urged them to support their leaders and foster a spirit of unity and cooperation to build a brighter future for all.

Oyedepo also led a prayer session for the country and Ogun state, emphasising the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and the gift of peace that comes with the season.

In his remark, Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration's commitment to promoting programs and policies that uplift vulnerable groups, foster inclusiveness, and build a strong society where everyone can thrive.

He added that this commitment aligns with his administration's goal of creating a sustainable environment and prioritizing the people's needs, which aims to create a brighter future for all citizens of Ogun State.

