Uche Secondus, former PDP chairman, sharply criticized Nyesom Wike, accusing him of forgetting the support of political leaders that helped his rise to power

The feud between Wike and Governor Fubara over control of Rivers' political structure has deepened, causing tensions within the Rivers House of Assembly

Despite the political crisis, Secondus commended Governor Fubara for his humility, leadership

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - Uche Secondus, the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has launched a sharp critique at Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, during a political event on Tuesday, December 18.

Secondus made the remarks while accompanying Siminalayi Fubara, the current governor of Rivers, to inaugurate the 14-kilometer Bori internal road in Khana Local Government Area.

Secondus sends major message to Wike over rift with Fubara

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the ongoing feud between Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Governor Fubara has escalated tensions in the state, particularly over control of the political structure.

The disagreement has resulted in a polarized Rivers House of Assembly and conflicting court orders.

In April, Wike had criticized Secondus and other PDP leaders in Rivers for their support of Fubara, calling Secondus an "expired politician" and questioning his status as an "elder statesman."

Secondus' remarks on Tuesday appeared to be a direct response to these attacks.

During the event, Secondus emphasized that Wike’s rise to power was aided by the support of political leaders in the state, including himself, Vanguard reported.

“Those who are shouting in Abuja, how were they made? It was God. Some of us, and the leaders seated here today, made it possible.

"God first, because we do not want to take God’s glory,” Secondus said, as quoted by Fubara’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

Secondus recalled a moment after his appointment as national chairman of the PDP when Wike had openly acknowledged his role in helping him rise to power, The Cable reported.

“I can recall during my thanksgiving service, immediately after I was made national chairman, he said it clearly, outside God, it was my humble self and other leaders who made it possible.

“Today, when he speaks, either in Abuja or here, it appears as if he fell from heaven," Secondus remarked.

Fubara’s Leadership Praised

Despite the political turmoil, Secondus expressed admiration for Fubara, praising him as a leader who respects elders and remains humble in the face of challenges.

"The test of a leader is when you find yourself in confusion and frustration, yet come out of it with even greater faith. Like Governor Fubara, you will see the real leader of the people."

Akpabio not qualified to judge Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Comrade Timi Frank, former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Senate President Godswill Akpabio as unqualified to judge the character of Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Frank's assertion follows Akpabio's recent criticism of Fubara, whom he accused of "treachery and betrayal" against the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

