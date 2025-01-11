The former Kano state commissioner for rural and community development, Abbas Abbas, has dumped the NNPP for the APC

Abbas was one of the six commissioners who Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano sacked in December 2024

The former commissioner announced his defection from the NNPP to the APC at the residence of Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate president

Abbas Abbas, the former commissioner for rural and community development in Kano, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after dumping the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Legit.ng recalled that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano sacked Abbas and five other commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle in December 2024.

How the Kano commissioner dumped the NNPP for the APC Photo Credit: @barauijibrin

Source: Facebook

When did Kano's ex-commissioner join APC?

Ismail Mudashir, the special adviser for media and publicity to Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate president, said in a statement on Saturday, January 11, that Abbas announced his defection from the NNPP to the APC during his visit to the lawmaker's residence in Kano on Friday night.

According to the statement, Jubrin received the defector alongside the state chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Abbas, and other party leaders. The former commissioner then pledged to work with the opposition to ensure the APC's success in Kano and beyond.

The statement reads in part:

"The APC is big enough to accommodate all lovers of the country. He said they will continue to promote the values of good governance, inclusivity, and service to humanity.”

The NNPP challenges in Kano

The NNPP has been experiencing a high number of defections, with many members joining the APC. Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, recently predicted the fall of his counterpart in the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje, represented by the Kano state APC chairman during a defection of some NNPP members to the party, disclosed that many of Kwankwaso’s supporters had abandoned him due to dissatisfaction with his leadership.

He believed that the current administration in Kano, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, was faltering, which would set the stage for a potential electoral victory for the APC in 2027.

How NNPP came to prominence in Kano

Recall that in the 2023 general elections, the NNPP changed the political dynamics of Kano, defeated the APC and gained significant control of the state.

Amid permutations for the 2027 election, Ganduje affirmed that the NNPP would not be able to repeat the 2023 electoral victory, which saw it capture Kano state.

Ganduje further alleged that those who once backed Kwankwaso in the 2023 general election now regret their decision.

See the video of his defection here:

No magic can Stop Tinubu from winning 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the north-central APC chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s re-election chances, citing impactful policies.

He dismissed NNPP’s Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa’s criticism, emphasizing Tinubu’s economic reforms and their long-term benefits for Nigeria.

Zazzaga highlighted achievements like subsidy removal, Naira stabilization, and rising oil production as reasons for Tinubu’s inevitable 2027 victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng