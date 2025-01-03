North-Central APC Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s reelection chances, citing impactful policies

He dismissed NNPP’s Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa’s criticism, emphasizing Tinubu’s economic reforms and their long-term benefits for Nigeria

Zazzaga highlighted achievements like subsidy removal, Naira stabilization, and rising oil production as reasons for Tinubu’s inevitable 2027 victory

The Chairman of the North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, has confidently asserted that President Bola Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term in the 2027 presidential election remain unshaken.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Zazzaga expressed optimism that Tinubu’s policies would significantly enhance Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape, earning him widespread support.

APC forum chairman replies NNPP head

Zazzaga’s remarks came in response to statements made by the Kano State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Chairman, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, who on Thursday cautioned Tinubu to brace for electoral defeat.

Dungurawa accused the Tinubu-led administration of implementing “anti-people” policies, claiming Nigerians would reject him in 2027.

“With these problems and many more created by the APC government, it is just a matter of time, but we are going to ensure that Tinubu is out in 2027 and Kwankwaso, a true democrat, comes in,” Dungurawa told journalists in Kano.

However, Zazzaga dismissed these claims, emphasizing that the APC’s achievements under Tinubu’s leadership would ensure his re-election. He cited the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira as bold moves designed to reposition Nigeria’s economy.

“There is no magic that will make Tinubu lose the presidential election in 2027,” Zazzaga stated.

“This is not because of the incumbency factor but due to the fact that the President is doing well and his achievements will be appreciated by Nigerians come 2027.”

He argued that Tinubu’s economic reforms were already yielding positive outcomes, including a strengthened Naira, increased oil production, and growing foreign reserves.

APC chieftain highlights Tinubu's achievements

Zazzaga further highlighted improvements in the petroleum sector, noting that fuel scarcity had been eradicated and projecting that inflation would decline as the reforms take hold.

“President Tinubu deserves a second term to midwife these reforms, which are already bearing fruit,” Zazzaga said.

“By the next elections, Nigeria’s economy would have been fully repositioned on the path of sustainable growth, and Nigerians will have no choice but to elect him for a second term.”

Zazzaga also called on Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration, stressing that the policies implemented were vital for the country’s long-term stability and prosperity.

