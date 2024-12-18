The CUPP has claimed that federal lawmaker Ugochinyere Imo is being targeted by Wike’s faction and has been accused of treason, judicial corruption, and bribery of judicial officers

CUPP noted that the allegations against Imo are unfounded and part of a move to discredit him and silence his opposition to the pro-Wike faction's activities in Rivers

The group, in a statement, called for an immediate investigation into the actions of security agencies linked to the alleged plot and also urged Nigerians to join them in a protest against perceived injustice

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has a fresh alarm over an alleged plot to allegedly clamp down on its spokesman and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ugochinyere Imo.

CUPP: "Ugochinyere allegedly targeted by Wike's men"

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 18, the CUPP said the plot is being allegedly orchestrated by some security agencies in collusion with a faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the group, Hon. Ugochinyere, who has been a torn in Wike's flesh over his overbearing attitude towards the politics of Rivers state, is being targeted with allegations of treason and judicial corruption.

CUPP noted that the allegations slammed against Hon. Ugochinyere are "fabricated, concocted, and dramatic."

Buttressing its point, the group noted that the alleged plot is a direct attack to frustrate Ugochinyere’s efforts to expose corruption and political manipulation within Rivers state and the federal government.

High Chief Peter Ameh, secretary-general co-spokesman comrade Mark Adebayo, and numerous other pro-democratic forces warned of dire consequences and reaction if any harm befalls the well-respected opposition spokesperson.

They also warned that the opposition would not back down in the face of attempts to defame and discredit its members.

CUPP stated thus:

"Allegations of bribery of judicial officers, criminal defamation, treason, and numerous other concocted criminal offences to silence him and blackmail him into abandoning his committed exposures of the political, legal and leadership atrocities of the pro-Wike group in their bid to destabilize Rivers State, destroy PDP and the endless land grabbing allegations," have been lined up against him.

"We call upon all Nigerians who value democracy and justice to join us in this fight against tyranny and oppression. Together, we can ensure that our voices are heard loud and clear against any attempts at silencing dissent through intimidation or false accusations."

PDP expels Ugochinyere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP expelled Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the lawmaker representing the Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo state in the House of Representatives.

According to the PDP, Ugochinyere was expelled because of his lack of discipline, insubordination and anti-party activities.

The PDP suspended Ugochinyere in the Ideato LGA of the state on Thursday, December 5.

