The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has suffered another setback

On Monday, Kanu N50 billion's lawsuit filed against the federal government was delayed due to Justice Inyang Ekwo's absence

The detained Kanu sued the Nigerian government over his alleged unlawful detention and treatment in custody

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, November 25, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja's absence stalled a N50 billion suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the federal government.

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s N50 billion suit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the matter, which was fixed for Monday, could not proceed because Justice Ekwo was on official engagement.

The Nation reported that the judge was said to be sitting in another division of the court.

Following the judge's absence, the case was subsequently fixed for further mention on February 11, 2025.

Why did Kanu sue FG, DSS

Legit.ng reported that Kanu sued the federal government over the alleged violation of his fundamental rights and claimed the Department of State Services (DSS) denied him access to his lawyers.

Kanu had claimed that the DSS and its director general violated his right to a fair hearing by allegedly preventing his lawyers from having unhindered interactions with him where he was being detained in preparation for his defence in his criminal trial.

He had sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022.

Kanu also alleged that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

The detained IPOB leader wants the court to determine “whether the way and manner in which the plaintiff was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws”.

