The NMDPRA has closed eight retail petroleum outlets in Warri in the surrounding area suspected of sharp practices

This is caused by reasons such as operating without a valid license, under-dispensing, having a bad safety culture, and having poor housekeeping.

After observing that store owners alter their meters on the weekends, the NMDPRA is keen on fishing out those involved in such act

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has closed eight retail petroleum stores in Warri and the surrounding area.

NMDPRA is committed to continue fishing them out filling stations that indulges in sharp practices. Photo Credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The NMDPRA coordinator in Delta State, Victor Ohwodiasa, told reporters in Warri, Delta State, on Tuesday that the retail establishments were closed due to a number of infractions, including under-dispensing, operating without a valid license, having a poor safety culture, and having poor housekeeping.

Ohwodiasa declared that the NMDPRA would continue to fish out those found wanting after observing that proprietors of retail establishments modify their meters on weekends.

He said the impacted gas stations were in the following locations: Ughoton in Okpe, Effurun/Sapele Road in Uvwie, and Ovwian village in the state's Udu Local Government Area; Ifiekporo and Ubeji in Warri South.

He claimed that the regular surveillance operation was a component of the regulatory body's primary responsibility to guarantee that drivers and other consumers of petroleum products received the proper amount and quality.

“Our surveillance team was on the field on Sunday to checkmate the petroleum retail outlets on sharp practices.

“Twenty-seven stations were visited and eight among them were found wanting for various infringements.

“These facilities have been sanctioned and appropriate penalty will be meted out to them in line with the procedural guidelines of the NMDPRA.

“Some of them are first offenders and that notwithstanding, they will still face the wrath of the law. We have told them that we are keeping data of infringements.

“If they commit further offences, the punishment will be stiffer to serve as deterrent to others. The essence is not for punitive, but of course, corrective,” he said.

The purpose of the surveillance, he said, was to make sure that consumers received value for their money, one litre for one litre, and that it was immoral for petroleum marketers to defraud consumers.

Ohwodiasa also urged the public to report any shady activities by petroleum marketers to the NMDPRA, Warri, promising that the organization would respond appropriately and provide the informants with feedback.

NNPC crashes petrol price again

Legit.ng reported that the price of gasoline has plummeted at all of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's (NNPC) retail stations in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Results revealed that on Saturday, December 14, 2024, NNPC stations supplied gasoline to drivers for N1,040 per litre rather than N1,060.

According to filling station employees, the N20 slash went into effect on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng