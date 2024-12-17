Edo: Assembly Suspends 18 LG Chairmen, Gives Reason
- The Edo state House of Assembly has announced the suspension of the 18 local government chairmen and vice chairmen in the state
- This development followed the allegation of misappropriation of funds against the suspended council chairmen and vice chairmen
- The assembly has directed that the heads of the legislative arms in the councils should take over the affairs of the local governments
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Edo State House of Assembly has made a significant move by suspending all 18 elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the local government area councils. This decision was made due to allegations of 'misappropriation of funds.
This came after a heated debate during the plenary session. The suspension is a major development in Edo State politics and will likely have far-reaching implications. The heads of the legislative arms of the LGAs have been directed to take over the running of the councils for the next two months.
This move is seen as a way to ensure continuity and stability in local government areas. However, some people have raised concerns about the suspension's constitutionality, arguing that the state assembly does not have the power to suspend elected local government officials.
Suspension of Edo council chairs generates reactions
The suspension has generated a lot of debate and discussion, with some people supporting the move and others opposing it. Some have argued that the suspension is a necessary step to address the allegations of misappropriation of funds, while others have seen it as a political move to weaken the opposition. The development has also raised questions about local government councils' autonomy and state assemblies' role in overseeing their activities.
The Edo State House of Assembly's decision to suspend the local government chairmen and vice chairmen has also been seen as a test of the state's democratic institutions. The move has highlighted the need for stronger institutions and clearer guidelines on the relationship between state assemblies and local government councils.
In the meantime, the people of Edo State will be watching closely to see how the situation plays out. The suspension of the local government chairmen and vice chairmen has raised important questions about democracy, accountability, and the rule of law in the state.
Akpabio declares Edo governor's seat vacant
Legit.ng earlier reported that Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has declared Governor Monday Okpebholo's seat in the Upper Chamber vacant.
Akpabio made the announcement after a valedictory service was held for the governor, who was holding the seat of Edo Central in the Senate.
Okpebholo's seat in the Senate became vacant after he was elected and sworn in as the governor of Edo state last month.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng