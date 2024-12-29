A former Peter Obi supporter publicly apologized for not backing President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, citing newfound belief in his leadership

The man, identified as Okezie, praised Tinubu’s transformative governance and vowed to support him in the 2027 election

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions, with some commending his change of heart and others questioning its authenticity

A fervent supporter of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has publicly recanted his earlier stance, expressing regret for not supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the young man, identified as Okezie, apologized to Nigerians and declared his newfound support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader.

The Obidient movement has been losing many key members since the last general election. Image: TikTok/siryoung_12, FB/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Speaking candidly in the video, Okezie reflected on his decision during the 2023 elections and expressed remorse for backing Obi instead of Tinubu.

He acknowledged a shift in his perspective, attributing it to what he described as the president’s transformative leadership since assuming office.

"I want to apologise to every Nigerian. I'm sorry I supported Peter Obi during the last presidential election," Okezie began.

He went on to express his belief in Tinubu’s vision for the nation, stating:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am sorry I didn't support you because then I didn't believe in your vision. Today, I want to say I believe in your vision. I see how far you are moving Nigeria."

Peter Obi loses supporter to Tinubu

The young man praised Tinubu's leadership, citing progress in the country’s governance and expressing optimism for the future under his administration.

Okezie also pledged his full support for the president in the next general election, stating his determination to rectify what he termed as a “mistake” in 2023.

He said:

"I knew where we were when you came in as president and where we are now. And I want to assure those who supported you in the last election that we will be the ones to support you in the next election"

Obi speaks on Tinubu's tax reforms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), had finally spoken out on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms.

Obi emphasised the need for comprehensive public engagement and transparency in the process.

