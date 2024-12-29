Northern political leaders, dissatisfied with President Tinubu’s leadership, are reportedly working to form a united opposition

There are ongoing discussions to convince former President Goodluck Jonathan to run in the 2027 elections

Political analyst Hamma Hayuta stressed that 2025 is the last viable year for opposition leaders to form a strong alliance

As the 2027 elections approach, prominent northern political leaders, representing a significant portion of Nigeria’s voting population, have voiced their discontent with President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

The leaders are reportedly strategizing discreetly to unite forces and form a formidable opposition against Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Push for Jonathan to join the race

There have been talks of former President Goodluck Jonathan being persuaded to contest the 2027 presidential elections in a bid to strengthen the opposition's position.

The move aims to secure broader support, particularly from the southern and central regions.

A popular political analyst, Hamma Hayuta, while speaking with Legit.ng weighed in on the growing need for a unified opposition front, emphasizing that 2025 is the last viable year for opposition leaders to form a meaningful alliance ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

He said:

“Anything after 2025 will be too late for the opposition to have a united front against the ruling APC party.”

The analyst urged key political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former President Jonathan, to come together and strategize for the country’s future.

He further suggested that this coalition should include other influential politicians, such as Sule Lamido, Nasir Elrufai, Makarfi, and Bafarawa.

"Let them come together to salvage Nigeria," he said.

