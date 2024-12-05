Jonathan leads West Africa Elders Forum to Ghana election

Ghanaians have been urged to be patriotic and work for peaceful, free, and transparent elections on Saturday, December 7

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, is contesting against former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has led a delegation of the West African Elders Forum observation mission to cover the Ghanaian presidential election

Accra, Ghana - Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other members of the West African Elders Forum observation mission have arrived in Accra, Ghana for the country’s election.

The delegation led by Jonathan arrived in Accra on Wednesday, December 4.

The presidential election is between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Mahama Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

The WAEF’s communications Officer, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, the Ghanaian general election will hold on Saturday, December 7.

Other members of the delegation include former Burkinabe Prime Minister and President of the ECOWAS, Kadre Ouedraogo; Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ms Ann Iyonu, and Special Adviser to Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze.

Ominabo urged Ghanaians to be patriotic and work for peaceful, free, and transparent elections.

Jonathan urged the electoral commission of Ghana and the security agencies to remain independent and neutral to ensure a credible polling process.

“The upcoming elections present another opportunity for Ghanaians to reinforce their dedication to democracy, stability, and development.”

According to the statement, Jonathan charged political parties, candidates, and stakeholders to respect the integrity of the electoral process. He urged them to resolve disputes through lawful and constitutional channels.

The former Nigerian President called on Ghanaian youth and party supporters to remain law-abiding during and after the elections.

He charged them to avoid acts of intimidation or violence, adding that Ghana’s history of peaceful political transitions served as a beacon for democratic governance across Africa.

Ghana's illegal mining boom seeps into the presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is vying against opposition candidate and former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in what looks like a tight race.

Known locally as "galamsey", illegal mining and its ecological and economic impacts have been a flashpoint ahead of Saturday's election when voters will choose the successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Driven by unemployment and poverty, miners risk their lives for survival, earning a weekly income of around $180 that rivals a teacher's monthly salary.

