Governor Seyi Makinde has swore in ten new judges for the State High Court and for the Customary Court of Appeal

In his address, Makinde urged the newly appointed judges to fulfill their duties with a sense of responsibility, and "without fear or favour"

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the special adviser on media, to the governor confirmed in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Oyo state, Ibadan - On Thursday, December 5, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state swore in eight judges of the State High Court and two judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Oyo governor Makinde swears in new judges. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde swears in new judges, tasks them

Makinde urged the new judges to carry out their duties with all sense of responsibility and to live up to the expectations of the office they now occupy.

Speaking further, he charged the new judges to discharge their duties without fear or favour, noting that the teeming people of the state would be looking up to them to protect their rights and get justice, and they must not be disappointed.

As reported by The Punch, he equally assured that his administration would continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that the judiciary had the right environment in which to perform its duties.

The governor spoke after the Oath of Office and Allegiance and the Judiciary Oath were administered to the newly appointed Judges at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde says it was a merit-based appointment

Makinde, in a statement by his special adviser on media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in Ibadan, the state capital, said the process of their appointments was based on merit and without any interference from the Executive.

He also confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook page.

Makinde wrote:

"This morning, we held the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed judges of the High Court of Justice of Oyo State (😎 and the Customary Court of Appeal of Oyo State (2). This is in accordance with Sections 271 and 281 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

"In my remarks at the event, I congratulated the newly appointed judges and urged them to carry out their duties with all sense of responsibility as our people will be looking up to them to protect their rights."

Read more about Makinde here:

Makinde speaks on 2027 presidency

In anotehr development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Makinde responded to rumours about his potential presidential ambition in 2027 against President Bola Tinubu.

Makinde, a second-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasised that if he has something to say about his future, he will do so publicly and will not let anyone dictate his agenda.

Source: Legit.ng