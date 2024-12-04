The Nigerian Police Force has arrested Dele Farotimi, a respected human rights lawyer, over allegations of defamation

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi condemned the arrest, calling it an abuse of power and a threat to democracy

Obi emphasized that defamation should be handled through the legal system and called for Farotimi's immediate and unconditional release

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, announced the arrest on his X handle on Tuesday, December 3, revealing that Farotimi was detained over an accusation of defamation.

Peter Obi, former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate condemned the arrest, calling it a misuse of police power and an assault on democracy and justice in Nigeria.

Obi reacted to the incident via his official X handle on Wednesday, December 4.

"I just learned of the arrest of @DeleFarotimi, a respected human rights lawyer and advocate, over an allegation of defamation.

"This action is a gross misuse of police powers and a grave assault on the principles of democracy and justice in Nigeria," Obi stated.

Obi further emphasized the broader implications of the arrest, stating that it reflects an attempt to intimidate dissent and stifle freedom of expression.

"It is also a worrying signal to every Nigerian who loves and values freedom of expression and dares to demand accountability and transparency," he added.

Call for release and due process

Obi, who has been the subject of public criticisms and defamation himself, reiterated that such matters should be dealt with through proper legal channels rather than using the police as a tool for silencing individuals.

"The Nigeria Police Force exists to protect the rights of citizens, not to suppress them.

"Defamation, by its nature, is a civil matter that should be addressed in court through due legal process in line with the dictates of the rule of law in a democracy," Obi stressed.

He called on the police to release Farotimi immediately and unconditionally, asserting that the police must prioritize their duty to the Constitution and the people, not act in the interests of those in power.

Police rearrests Speed Darlington in Owerri

In another development, controversial singer and content creator Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police.

Speed Darlington's re-arrest was confirmed by popular Abuja-based lawyer Deji Adeyanju, who is also the legal counsel to social media critic Martins Otse Verydarkman.

