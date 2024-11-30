A political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has explained how a coalition of opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others can displace President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Agada, who is the coordinator of Citizens Coalition in Abuja said there's already a coalition of parties and associations ongoing in the country

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said 15 governors and Northern APC stakeholders are involved in the coalition

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the chances of the coalition of opposition leaders – Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others taking over power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027 are very high.

Agaba said there's a coalition of political parties and associations ongoing in the country ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Agaba said about 15 governors have joined the coalition to displace in 2027

Speaking during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Agaba said about 15 governors have joined the coalition.

The political analyst said:

“Absolutely yes, there's a coalition of parties and associations ongoing and I can proudly say 15 governors are already involved.

“You know no one single individually flies a ticket to win an election. The Northern APC stakeholders are in this Coalition. And Tinubu and APC will be reduced to a regional party.”

On the steps and actions that the coalition must take to emerge victorious in 2027, he said:

“Firstly, the coalition must first be structured on the doctrine of equity, and churn out better policy priorities, at the moment the coalition is engaged in what I call political evangelism which will guarantee alignment and realignment.

“At the moment it's making positive advancement and getting fruitful responses from the South East and south-south also the north is keying in 70%. In the South West, at least three states are buying the idea”

Atiku told to work with Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku was told to work with Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former chief of staff to Muhammadu Buhari.

A top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, said he looks forward to Atiku and Gambari working together to displace Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku made a post announcing that he paid guest Professor Gambari at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, November 27.

