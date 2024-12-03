Team New Nigeria (TNN), a faction of the APC led by Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai, has initiated plans to form a new political party

With over 26 million registered voters, TNN has launched a nationwide outreach campaign, developed party materials, and engaged INEC

Farakwai emphasized TNN’s goal of creating an alternative governance culture focused on democracy

An influential faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), operating under the banner of Team New Nigeria (TNN), has initiated a departure from the ruling party, signaling intentions to establish a new political movement.

The group’s leader, Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai, unveiled these plans on Monday, Deceomber 2, during the inauguration of Kano State’s harmonization committee.

APC group announces departure from party Photo credit: @officialAPCNig/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Farakwai emphasized the need for a shift in Nigeria’s political culture, citing widespread dissatisfaction with governance, Tribune reported.

“We understand that our people are hungry for change, but they are not looking only for a change in government. Nigerians want to see a change in the culture and efficacy of governance," he said.

He noted that TNN boasts a membership base of over 26 million registered voters, committed to building a nation free from poor leadership, corruption, and insecurity.

Nationwide mobilization underway

TNN has reportedly developed a full suite of party materials, including a flag, logo, constitution, and manifesto, Leadership reported.

The group has also begun engaging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formalize its registration.

“The leadership of TNN acknowledges the registration of 26,382,000 members nationwide,” Farakwai stated.

The group has launched a nationwide outreach campaign, aiming to mobilize more members and create a platform rooted in democratic ideals.

“We have embarked on a nationwide program of rallies to start a new dialogue with the good people of Nigeria,” Farakwai explained.

He further urged Nigerians to register en masse during INEC’s voter registration drive.

In the coming weeks, TNN plans to unveil its manifesto and comprehensive policy agenda.

Farakwai highlighted the group’s administrative and mobilization structures, which span the six geopolitical zones, 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and all 774 local government areas.

New party seeks registration to battle Tinubu in 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new political force, the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), has emerged with a clear intention to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The ACC is currently in the process of obtaining official registration to offer Nigerians an alternative and bring fresh ideas to the national stage.

At the ACC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, November 14, its National Secretary, Lawal Mohammed, expressed confidence that the ACC would defeat Tinubu in the next election cycle.

Source: Legit.ng