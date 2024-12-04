President Bola Tinubu has been urged to reconcile with his estranged political godson, Rauf Aregbesola

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos made the appeal during the visit of Tinubu's minister of state for work, Bello Gorony,o to his palace on Tuesday, December 3

There have been attempts by the late Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife to reconcile President Tinubu, but no one can talk about the outcome of the reconciliation

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to forgive and reconcile with former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola. The monarch made this call for reconciliation when he received the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, and the Managing Director of FERMA, Chukwuemeka Agbasi, in his palace. The visit was part of a two-day working tour of facilities and commissioning of projects in Lagos State.

Aregbesola, on the other hand, has been focusing on the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus, a splinter group within the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). As the leader of the group, Aregbesola stated that their goal is to reclaim the state and the nation for unity and development. He urged members to intensify their efforts in recruiting new members across all local councils in the state.

Aregbesola speaks on his group in Osun

According to The Guardian, Aregbesola expressed his satisfaction with the group's growth, noting that the ongoing membership registration exercise has recorded remarkable growth. He encouraged members to continue inviting more people to join their ranks and strengthen their collective resolve.

It's worth noting that there have been previous attempts to reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola. In 2022, the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife held a meeting with Aregbesola as part of efforts to reconcile him with Tinubu. However, it remains to be seen whether the current appeal by the Oba of Lagos will yield positive results.

Given their shared political history, the reconciliation between Tinubu and Aregbesola is crucial. Aregbesola was appointed as Commissioner for Works by Tinubu during his tenure as Lagos State Governor and later became Osun State's Governor. A reconciliation between the two leaders could have significant implications for the political landscape in Nigeria.

Aregbesola warns Tinubu of revolution

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rauf Aregbesola, a former ally of President Bola Tinubu, has warned that Nigeria's current economic situation could spark a revolution if not urgently addressed.

The two-term governor of Osun state lamented that wealth was not concentrated in the hands of a few as it is now when he was growing up.

Aregbesola, who served as a minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, decried the country's economic and security challenges.

