Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has dismissed Samuel Aruwan, the pioneer Commissioner of Internal Security.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Musa.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks Pioneer Commissioner of Internal Security

New Appointments

Governor Sani has appointed Ibrahim Mohammed as the new Commissioner of Finance. The list of new appointees includes:

James Atung Kanyip, Ph.D – Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs

Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed – Commissioner for Finance

Barde Yunana Markus – Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs

Farida Abubakar Ahmed – Executive Director (Radio), Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC)

Vitus Azuka Ewuzie – Senior Special Assistant, Legal Matters

Francis Damina – Senior Special Assistant, Research and Documentation

Victor Mathew Bobai – Senior Special Assistant, Public Affairs

Abdulmutallib Isah – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

Abdulhaleem Ishaq Ringim – Special Assistant, Economic Matters

Background and Controversy

Samuel Aruwan was appointed by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2019 and became the first Commissioner of Internal Security when the ministry was created.

Prior to this role, he served as the senior special assistant to the governor on media from 2015 to 2019.

In October, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) asked the state government to suspend Aruwan and three others for alleged breach of trust.

