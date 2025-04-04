Former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Yekinni Adeojo, has passed away in Ibadan at an undisclosed age

Chief Yekinni Adeojo, a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has passed away.

The renowned businessman and politician, who played a key role in Oyo State’s political landscape, died in the early hours of Friday in Ibadan.

The late politician vied for the Oyo state governorship seat but was edged to the primary election victory by Lam Adesina

Adeojo contested for PDP governorship ticket

Adeojo, a respected political figure, was a founding member of the PDP in Oyo State. He contested the 1999 Oyo State governorship election under the party but was defeated by the late Alhaji Lamidi Adesina of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Despite this, he remained influential in the party’s structure and leadership over the years.

Beyond politics, Adeojo held the title of Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, reflecting his deep ties to the Muslim community. He was also known for his contributions to business and public service, leaving a lasting legacy in both spheres.

His son, Hon. Sheriff Aderemi Adeojo, currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Ido Local Government, continuing the family's political engagement.

Sources confirmed that the late politician will be laid to rest on Friday in Ibadan, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

