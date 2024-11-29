Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - A federal high court, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, on Friday, November 29, affirmed the suspension of Ali Odefa from office as the national vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng recalls that Odefa was suspended from the party on Friday, October 4, 2024, by the executive committee of the party at his Oguduokwor ward in Onicha local government area (LGA) of Ebonyi state. Those who orchestrated his suspension coted alleged anti-party activities.

However, Odefa argued that the suspension was null and void, claiming that those who carried it out were not bonafide ward executives of the PDP.

As reported by The Nation on Friday, November 29, in the judgment for suit no FHC/AI/CS/182/2024 between Herbert Ovuta and Odefa, the presiding judge, Justice Hilary Oshomah, upheld the suspension.

Justice Oshomah ordered the Ebonyi PDP chieftain to cease presenting himself as the national vice chairman of the party, ruling that his suspension was valid.

