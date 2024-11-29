APC Members Reject PDP Defectors in Ondo, Give Reason
- There was drama in Ogbagi Akoko Ward 6 in Ondo state as some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defectors
- The APC leaders accepted and welcomed the PDP defectors led by Bobade Gboyega popularly known as Danger
- However, the APC members said acceptance of the PDP defectors to the ruling party is unacceptable, null and void
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dadas has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Ogbagi Akoko, Ondo state - Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who recently defected to the party in Ondo state.
The APC members in Ogbagi Akoko Ward 6 in Akoko North local government area of the state said the acceptance of the PDP defectors by some leaders of the party is unacceptable, null, and void.
According to The Nation, the PDP defectors were led by Bobade Gboyega popularly known as Danger.
The Ogbagi APC leaders alleged that were deceived and tricked into accepting Bobade as a member of the ruling party.
They vowed never to accept “Danger” into the APC.
The angry APC members made this known during the visit of Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Community Engagement (Ondo North) Honourable Bode Obanla to the award.
Legit.ng recalls that re-elected Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa called for collaboration across party lines (PDP, Labour Party, Social Democratic Party) to build a better Ondo state.
Governor Aiyedatiwa vowed to prioritize welfare, economic growth, and citizen participation.
The PDP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, criticized Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) delays and raised concerns over the election process.
