Federal High Court has upheld the suspension of Ali Odefa from PDP in Ebonyi state

The suspension is linked to alleged anti-party activities claimed by some party insiders

Odefa denies the allegations against him, calling them baseless and an attempt by some opponents to seize control

The Federal High Court in Abuja has confirmed the suspension of Ali Odefa, the Southeast National Vice Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The court ruling follows allegations of anti-party activities in Ebonyi State, where Odefa was accused of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Odefa denies all allegations as a ploy by the opposition to take absolute control of the party. Image: FB/Ganduje, Odefa

Odefa’s suspension was first initiated by his local party ward, which cited his actions as harmful to the party’s integrity.

Odefa has rejected the accusations, describing the suspension as a political maneuver by his opponents within the party. He claimed that the suspension was orchestrated by unknown individuals seeking to destabilize the PDP.

However, the court upheld the decision, confirming that the actions taken were in line with the party’s constitutional procedures.

This development adds to the ongoing tensions within the PDP, especially in Ebonyi, where the party faces challenges in maintaining unity.

Party insiders suggest that Odefa’s suspension is part of a broader effort to remove elements seen as working against the party's interests.

