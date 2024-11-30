Court Confirms Suspension of PDP’s Nat'l Vice Chairman Odefa Over Alleged Ties with APC
- Federal High Court has upheld the suspension of Ali Odefa from PDP in Ebonyi state
- The suspension is linked to alleged anti-party activities claimed by some party insiders
- Odefa denies the allegations against him, calling them baseless and an attempt by some opponents to seize control
The Federal High Court in Abuja has confirmed the suspension of Ali Odefa, the Southeast National Vice Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
The court ruling follows allegations of anti-party activities in Ebonyi State, where Odefa was accused of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Odefa’s suspension was first initiated by his local party ward, which cited his actions as harmful to the party’s integrity.
Odefa has rejected the accusations, describing the suspension as a political maneuver by his opponents within the party. He claimed that the suspension was orchestrated by unknown individuals seeking to destabilize the PDP.
However, the court upheld the decision, confirming that the actions taken were in line with the party’s constitutional procedures.
This development adds to the ongoing tensions within the PDP, especially in Ebonyi, where the party faces challenges in maintaining unity.
Party insiders suggest that Odefa’s suspension is part of a broader effort to remove elements seen as working against the party's interests.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng