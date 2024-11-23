Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state and his predecessor, who is a minister of defence, Badaru Abubakar, have begun to experience a strained relationship between themselves

This is similar to the growing rift between Nyesom Wike, another minister of President Tinubu and his successor in Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara

The rift in Jigawa reportedly started with the choice of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, where the governor reportedly went against his agreement with Abubakar

The relationship between Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State and his predecessor, Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar, has become increasingly strained. The tension between them started with the choice of the House of Assembly Speaker, where the governor backed a different candidate despite initially agreeing to support the minister's preferred choice.

The rift between the Jigawa governor and his predecessor is similar to that between Nyesom Wike, another of President Bola Tinubu's ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the ex-governor of Rivers state, and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Vanguard reported that this development has led to a rift between the two camps, with the minister's supporters feeling betrayed by the governor's decision. The situation has been exacerbated by the governor's appointment of technocrats as technical assistants, which has rendered some of the minister's loyalists redundant.

Abubakar vs Namadi: Tension in Jigawa

Despite efforts to maintain a cordial relationship, the tension between the two camps has continued to escalate. The minister's camp feels that the governor has not accorded him enough respect, given that he brought the governor into politics. On the other hand, the governor's camp believes that he has shown enough loyalty to the minister and that it's time for him to let go.

The rift between the two camps has become more pronounced in recent weeks, with the minister's supporters delivering relief materials to victims of a petrol tanker explosion without consulting the state government. This move was seen as a calculated attempt to undermine the governor's authority.

The ongoing feud between the two camps has raised concerns among stakeholders, who fear that it could snowball into a major crisis capable of affecting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor's seat in the 2027 general elections.

