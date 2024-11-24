Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, criticized Nigerian leadership, describing past and present leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari, as unprepared and accidental

Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, delivered a scathing critique of Nigerian leadership on Sunday, describing President Bola Tinubu, his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari, and other previous heads of state as leaders who found themselves in power by accident.

Kukah made these remarks during his keynote address at the official commissioning of Start-Rite School’s new building and the 4th Amaka Ndoma-Egba Memorial Lecture in Abuja.

Unprepared Leaders

Bishop Kukah emphasized that it was evident none of these leaders were fully prepared before assuming office, especially in a world where the demands of leadership are rapidly evolving.

He lamented that the fundamental element missing in Nigerian leadership is knowledge.

"If we are to start from the beginning, you will find that almost every leader who came to power in Nigeria did so as a result of one accident or another," Kukah stated.

Historical Context

Kukah provided a historical context to his argument, highlighting the accidental nature of leadership transitions in Nigeria.

He noted that President Tinubu, who claimed to be prepared for the role, is struggling to get off the ground.

"Tinubu took over from Buhari, who had already given up. Buhari succeeded Jonathan, who thought he would retire after being deputy governor but was thrust into power by circumstances.

"Jonathan succeeded Yar’Adua, who had planned to return to teaching at Ahmadu Bello University after his governorship. Yar’Adua, in turn, succeeded Obasanjo, who was unexpectedly released from prison to become president."

Call for Knowledge-Based Governance

Kukah stressed that while the world has changed, the expectations of leadership have not.

He expressed concern that democracy appears to be malfunctioning under successive administrations, despite the nation’s embrace of the democratic principle of ‘one man, one vote.’

"The fundamental issue in governance is knowledge. Leaders need a deep understanding of their environment," Kukah asserted.

