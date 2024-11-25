Bishop Matthew Kukah, recently criticized Nigerian leaders, including President Tinubu, calling them unprepared and describing their rise to power as accidental

Reacting swiftly, the presidency rejected the claims by Bishop Matthew Kukah and asserted President Tinubu is well-prepared for the nation's highest office and is actively working to drive reforms in Nigeria

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, emphasized that President Tinubu’s approach to leadership includes significant reforms in areas such as taxation and the oil sector

The Presidency has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is prepared for the nation’s highest office and does not belong in the category of accidental leaders.

Kukah calls Tinubu, Buhari accidental leaders, presidency reacts

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, made this assertion in a phone interview with Vanguard on Sunday, November 24.

The Punch reported that Onanuga was responding to comments by Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, who said many of Nigeria’s leaders, including President Tinubu, were accidental leaders, who assumed power without adequate preparation in a rapidly evolving world.

Onanuga said:

“He (Tinubu) is not an accidental leader; he is doing his best to ensure that we have a turnaround in this country.”

The presidential spokesman argued that Tinubu had shown a reformer’s attitude and, saying “reforms are not done in quick fixes; it takes time for you to turn things around, and he is doing it.”

“He is reforming a lot of things in Nigeria, you are talking about taxation, you are talking about the oil sector, so many reforms the man is carrying out,” Onanuga insisted.

Legit.ng reported that Kukah criticized Nigerian leadership, describing past and present leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari, as unprepared and accidental.

Kukah emphasized the need for knowledge-based governance, highlighting that many leaders assumed office without being fully prepared for the evolving demands of leadership.

