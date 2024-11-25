Presidency Fumes As Bishop Kukah Mentions Tinubu, 1 Other Nigerian in Power by Accident
- Bishop Matthew Kukah, recently criticized Nigerian leaders, including President Tinubu, calling them unprepared and describing their rise to power as accidental
- Reacting swiftly, the presidency rejected the claims by Bishop Matthew Kukah and asserted President Tinubu is well-prepared for the nation's highest office and is actively working to drive reforms in Nigeria
- Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, emphasized that President Tinubu’s approach to leadership includes significant reforms in areas such as taxation and the oil sector
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Presidency has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is prepared for the nation’s highest office and does not belong in the category of accidental leaders.
Kukah calls Tinubu, Buhari accidental leaders, presidency reacts
Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, made this assertion in a phone interview with Vanguard on Sunday, November 24.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The Punch reported that Onanuga was responding to comments by Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, who said many of Nigeria’s leaders, including President Tinubu, were accidental leaders, who assumed power without adequate preparation in a rapidly evolving world.
Onanuga said:
“He (Tinubu) is not an accidental leader; he is doing his best to ensure that we have a turnaround in this country.”
The presidential spokesman argued that Tinubu had shown a reformer’s attitude and, saying “reforms are not done in quick fixes; it takes time for you to turn things around, and he is doing it.”
“He is reforming a lot of things in Nigeria, you are talking about taxation, you are talking about the oil sector, so many reforms the man is carrying out,” Onanuga insisted.
Legit.ng reported that Kukah criticized Nigerian leadership, describing past and present leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari, as unprepared and accidental.
Kukah emphasized the need for knowledge-based governance, highlighting that many leaders assumed office without being fully prepared for the evolving demands of leadership.
Read more about Kukah, Tinubu here:
- Atiku under fire for questioning Tinubu's $2.2 billion foreign loan request
- “Despite economic hardship”: Nigerians still spend money on beer, Kukah laments
- Tinubu gets tough Christmas message from Buhari’s critic, Bishop Kukah: “Palliatives won’t fix Nigeria”
What ex-ministers are saying about Buhari
In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Reverend Father Mathew Kukah made a surprising revelation about Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari.
In an interview, the cleric stated that he was shocked to hear what the former president’s ministers were saying about him and his government.
He made this known in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, November 8.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.