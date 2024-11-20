Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has been commended by the Coalition for Truth and Justice in Nigeria (CTJN)

The group alleged that the various allegations against the minister were a plot to stall the developing projects in the Nigerian capital

According to CTJN, Wike's administration in the FCT has prioritised infrastructure development since he came into office

The Coalition for Truth and Justice in Nigeria (CTJN) has praised Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for his remarkable achievements in transforming the nation's capital.

The group claims that recent false allegations against Wike are aimed at stalling the various massive projects ongoing in the FCT. According to CTJN, Wike's administration has prioritized infrastructure development, addressing population pressure, urban sprawl, and neglected areas.

Group commends Wike for infrastructural development Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the group maintains that the FCT Administration under Wike has undertaken a major renovation of the road network within the Federal Capital City Centre, transforming roads to meet modern urban standards.

What Wike has done at the FCT

They claim that Wike's administration has made large investments in security, recognizing its importance in any flourishing community. It addressed land grabbing and reclaiming illegally occupied lands for mass housing projects.

Wike was commended for providing befitting accommodations for judges and for promoting sustainable development. Significant investments have been made in improving access to healthcare for rural dwellers within the FCT. The report added that the Nigerian capital has improved in terms of remuneration and welfare packages for school teachers.

The CTJN commends Wike's initiatives and encourages other states to replicate them, demonstrating his commitment to equitable development, improved quality of life, and sustainable growth ¹. The group recommends continued support from stakeholders, promoting peaceful coexistence and security agencies maintaining vigilance. With Wike's leadership, Nigerians and FCT residents can expect improved living standards.

Source: Legit.ng