A coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youths said there is no vacancy for non-indigene in the 2027 governorship election

The group has urged Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to channel his alleged governorship ambition to Osun state

The president of the group, Abdul Kareem Whyte, said the group will move against governorship candidates who are non-indigene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - A coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youths has told Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise his governorship ambition in Osun state.

The group vowed to move against non-indigenes planning to contest the 2027 governorship election in Lagos state.

The group alleged that no true blood indigene has governed Lagos state (except one) since 1999. Photo credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

The president of the group, Abdul Kareem Whyte, stated this on Thursday, November 21 while reacting to the endorsement of Seyi for Lagos governor in 2027 by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL).

As reported by Vanguard, Whyte said there is ‘no vacancy for non-indigenes as Governor 2027’ as the group won’t allow “faceless individuals to deny indigenes of Lagos State right to govern themselves in 2027.”

He alleged that no true blood indigene has governed Lagos state (except one) since 1999.

“We know as a fact that there will soon be a vacancy in Osun State where Mr Seyi Tinubu can best exercise his democratic rights unhindered. And if the people of Owerri in Imo are also interested in benefiting from the experience Mr Seyi Tinubu has acquired in recent times, they can push him to succeed Governor Uzodinma.

“As for us, there is no vacancy for non-indigenes in Lagos State in 2027. The marginalization is too much and the marginalization has led to the underdevelopment in the state.”

President Tinubu bars son, Seyi, from FEC meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned his son, Seyi, and other persons from interrupting meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president said he observed Seyi and other unauthorised persons breezing in and out of the federal cabinet meeting to discuss the most crucial issues of national importance.

Tinubu cautioned specifically that such activities must end, declaring, "Unless I send for you, don't come"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng