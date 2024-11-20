The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Accord Party has expelled eight members, including former presidential candidate Professor Christopher Imumolen

Three additional party members have been suspended, with the disciplinary actions based on an investigation

The national chaitrman, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, said he remains focused on rebuilding and rebranding the party

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Accord Party has expelled eight members, including its former presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen.

These members were expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution.

Accord party sacks Imumolen and seven other top members Photo credit: @pciforpresident

Source: Twitter

The decision, which followed a meeting at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, also saw three other members suspended.

The expelled members include Comrade Lanre Ogundare, Lagos State chairman; Surajo Ibrahim, Zamfara State chairman; Muktar Abdalla, Borno State chairman; Chief Abiola Samuel Odeoba, former Ekiti State chairman; Dr. Falaye Ajibola, former Ondo State chairman; Prince Adebisi Wale Ganiy; and Dzingina Jacob Ephraim, Nasarawa State chairman. Additionally, the NEC suspended Salimu Lawal Boyi (Katsina State chairman), Fatima Mohammed Zarumi (acting Yobe State chairman), and Abdullahi Isa Kasowa (Bauchi State chairman).

Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman of the Accord Party, emphasized the importance of maintaining party discipline.

"The NEC unanimously approved and endorsed the disciplinary measures for gross misconduct, anti-party activities, factionalizing the party, and breaches of its constitution," Mgbudem stated.

He noted that the expulsions and suspensions were based on findings from a seven-member committee led by Barrister Emeka Uwakolam.

Mgbudem reassured members that the party remains united, refuting claims of any faction.

"There is no faction in the party," he said.

The NEC also praised the return of members previously influenced by Imumolen’s rebellion against the leadership.

Looking ahead, the NEC voiced its confidence in Mgbudem's leadership, describing it as focused and visionary.

"We are rebuilding, rebranding, and strengthening the party to meet the expectations of citizens for a better Nigeria," Mgbudem added.

The party has also initiated a massive membership drive aimed at bolstering its presence and influence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The Accord Party reiterated its commitment to promoting sustainable democracy and development.

The leadership urged all members to serve as ambassadors of the party’s ideals as they prepare for future elections.

"We urge every member to remain in one Accord, adhering strictly to our constitution and working together to ensure the party's success," Mgbudem concluded.

Source: Legit.ng