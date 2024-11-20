An APC chieftain in Enugu, Hon. Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, tied the knot with his bride at the state capital on Saturday, November 16

Senators, House of Representatives members, ministers and top politicians graced the event and made it memorable

Honourable Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nwakibeya Nnaji, and Senator Victor Umeh are some of the prominent figures present

November 16, 2024, will forever be etched in the memories of Enugu residents as the city witnessed the grand wedding ceremony of Hon. Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid and Adaeze Sonianita Enemuo. The Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain and founder of Necbullion Charity Foundation tied the knot in style, with dignitaries from various walks of life in attendance.

The wedding ceremony was preceded by a traditional wedding on November 14th, 2024, which set the tone for the grand celebration. Prominent figures led the family members of the bride and groom, including Prof. Charles Odogwu Nwadavid and Pastor (Mrs.) Angela Nwadavid for the groom's side Chief Sir Livinus Ogugua Enemuo, and Lady Rose Adaora Enemuo for the bride's side.

Politicians in Enugu for APC chieftain's wedding

Some notable figures who graced the occasion include the Honourable Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nwakibeya Nnaji, the founder/CEO of Innosson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, and Senator Victor Umeh.

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barr. Olisah Metuh, Immediate past Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, H.E. Chief Barr. Kelechi Eric Igwe. Other dignitaries included traditional rulers, members of the House of Representatives, and notable figures from Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The groom, Hon. Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries for their presence and support. He also thanked his wife's family for giving their daughter's hand in marriage and acknowledged the support of his own family throughout the marriage process. In his words, "God remains the Head of our newly established family."

