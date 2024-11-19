BREAKING: PDP's Agboola Ajayi Breaks Silence After Defeat in Ondo Election, Reveals Next Action
- The former Deputy Governor firmly reacted to the outcome, alleging manipulation by the APC and INEC
- Ajayi announced his intention to take the case to the tribunal, describing the election as riddled with malpractice
- Ajayi urged the judiciary to uphold fairness and called for the elimination of criminal practices from Nigeria’s electoral system to safeguard democracy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 16 Ondo governorship election, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has broken his silence, rejecting the election results.
Ajayi further revealed next step to seek redress at the tribunal.
Ajayi alleges electoral malpractice
Speaking for the first time since the election, the former Deputy Governor accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electoral process.
He claimed the results did not reflect the will of the people.
“Elections conducted by INEC since the APC assumed power in 2015 have continued in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that are diametrically in contrast with expressed electoral desires,” Ajayi stated.
Ajayi calls for judicial intervention
Ajayi urged the judiciary to uphold its responsibility to ensure justice, The Nation reported.
“We particularly call on the Judiciary to brace up and perform the sacred and onerous responsibilities to guarantee the portability of justice to people and institutions that seek it,” he said.
The PDP candidate reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing legal action to challenge the election outcome, Vanguard reported.
“We reject the results of the Nov 16th election and will take legal actions to reverse the debauchery.
"This is the option available to us, and we are hopeful that man and God, who is the ultimate, will give us justice,” Ajayi declared.
Ajayi called for an end to electoral malpractices, emphasizing that Nigeria must eschew criminality from its democratic processes.
