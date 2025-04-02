The President-General of the Igbo Community Association (ICA), FCT, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, has shared insights following his recent visit to the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja, where he met with Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued after the visit, Ezenekwe noted that Kanu appeared to be in good health and high spirits. He also expressed confidence in his legal team and ongoing legal proceedings.

Kanu confident of April release, slams Igbo political leaders for neglect

During their discussion, Kanu reportedly emphasized the importance of unity and leadership within the Igbo community.

He encouraged stakeholders to remain engaged in advocating for the region’s interests.

Ezenekwe also relayed a broader message about historical challenges faced by various figures who have contributed to regional advocacy.

He highlighted the need for continued engagement and support for initiatives that promote social cohesion.

Additionally, he called for dialogue and constructive engagement on relevant issues, while urging leaders at all levels to prioritize inclusivity and fairness.

The visit, according to Ezenekwe, served as a reminder of the importance of addressing community concerns through peaceful and lawful means. He expressed hope for positive developments in the near future.

