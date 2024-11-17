Ondo Election Results: PDP Makes 1 Demand After Losing to APC
- The PDP has kicked against the outcome of the Ondo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, November 16
- According to the PDP, there were anomalies in the election, and it was never free and fair following its loss to the APC
- The PDP then called for a review of the electoral exercise after its candidate, Agboola Ajayi, lost to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the Ondo State governorship election, citing irregularities and accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of complicity. According to the party, the election results do not reflect the true will of the people, and they are calling for a review of the entire process.
The PDP's decision comes after Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerged victorious, winning all 18 local government areas with 355,781 votes, while Agboola Ajayi of the PDP secured 117,845 votes.
PDP alleges irregularities in Ondo election
However, the party claims that irregularities, including the late arrival of election materials, intimidation of voters, and manipulation of results, marred the election.
According to the opposition, its rejection is not surprising, given the numerous reports of irregularities that surfaced during the voting process. In some areas, election officials were absent, leaving voters stranded for hours. In other areas, there were allegations of harassment and intimidation of PDP members and agents by thugs allegedly linked to the ruling party.
The party's call for a review of the election is a bid to ensure that the true will of the people is reflected in the outcome. They argue that the election was not free and fair and that INEC failed to conduct a credible and transparent process. The PDP's concerns about the election's conduct are valid and warrant a thorough investigation.
See the statement here:
