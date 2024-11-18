Chidimma Adetshina: Obi Reacts as Nigerian Emerges Miss Universe 2024 1st Runner up, "Never Give Up"
- Peter Obi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, on her remarkable achievement as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition
- In a social media post on Monday, November 18, the former Anambra state governor expressed pride in Adetshina’s performance
- Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Nigeria, came second at the event, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, emerging as the winner of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.
Enugu, Enugu state - Peter Obi has congratulated Enugu state-born Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, on her emergence as the first runner-up at the 2024 edition of the event in Mexico.
Legit.ng reports that according to Obi, a presidential hopeful, Adetshina had demonstrated perseverance and resilience.
Recall that although Chidimma had been resident in South Africa, she withdrew from Miss South Africa competition for lack of acceptance and the storm generated by her participation and joined the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant where she was crowned and went on to represent Nigeria at the just concluded 2024 Miss Universe Pageant in Mexico where she emerged 1st runner up to Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, who clinched the crown on Sunday, November 17.
MissUniverse: Nigeria celebrates Chidimma Adetshina, Agbani Darego for making history 23 years apart
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Miss Universe: Obi applauds Chidimma Adetshina
Obi said in a statement he personally signed:
"I sincerely congratulate her for believing in herself and our nation. And to all those who contributed to her success today, your hard work has indeed paid off.
"In these very challenging times in our nation, she stands as a symbol of hope, especially to our youths facing different kinds of challenges, in their journey to greatness - Never give up, no matter how hard the journey, success lies ahead."
Read more on Chidimma Adetshina:
- Chidimma Adetshina: Flavour replies X users bothered about his plans for beauty queen
- Miss Universe 2024: Shehu Sani reacts as Chidimma Adetshina makes history, emerges first runner-up
- MissUniverse: Nigeria celebrates Chidimma Adetshina, Agbani Darego for making history 23 years apart
Man shares plan for Chidimma Adetshina
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that after Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, a man, Harri Obi, spoke about what people should do next for her.
In a viral tweet on X, Harry congratulated the young lady on her historic pageant feat, saying people were not done with her yet.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.