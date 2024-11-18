Peter Obi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, on her remarkable achievement as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition

In a social media post on Monday, November 18, the former Anambra state governor expressed pride in Adetshina’s performance

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Nigeria, came second at the event, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, emerging as the winner of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant

Enugu, Enugu state - Peter Obi has congratulated Enugu state-born Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, on her emergence as the first runner-up at the 2024 edition of the event in Mexico.

Legit.ng reports that according to Obi, a presidential hopeful, Adetshina had demonstrated perseverance and resilience.

Recall that although Chidimma had been resident in South Africa, she withdrew from Miss South Africa competition for lack of acceptance and the storm generated by her participation and joined the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant where she was crowned and went on to represent Nigeria at the just concluded 2024 Miss Universe Pageant in Mexico where she emerged 1st runner up to Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, who clinched the crown on Sunday, November 17.

Miss Universe: Obi applauds Chidimma Adetshina

Obi said in a statement he personally signed:

"I sincerely congratulate her for believing in herself and our nation. And to all those who contributed to her success today, your hard work has indeed paid off.

"In these very challenging times in our nation, she stands as a symbol of hope, especially to our youths facing different kinds of challenges, in their journey to greatness - Never give up, no matter how hard the journey, success lies ahead."

