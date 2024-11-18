Nigerians are the proudest in the world right now and are utterly grateful for the gift of Chidimma Adesthina and Agbani Darego

The two beauty queens put Nigerian on the global map and made history on the same day but 23 years apart

Fans have trooped online to celebrate and dig up the historical moments, as many react heavily to the posts

Nigerians are in high spirits as they went online to hugely celebrate beauty queens Chidimma Adetshina and Agbani Daergo for making history on the same day but 23 years apart.

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up in the world’s Miss Universe competition. She came second behind Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, who emerged as the winner of the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant on November 16, 2024.

Jubilations as Nigerians dig up Agbani Darego's 2001 Miss World feat. Credit: @chichi_vanessa, @barristerstreet

Adetshina's achievement recalls the historic achievement of Nigeria's Agbani Darego, who, on November 16, 2001, became the first Black African woman to win the Miss World crown at 18 years old.

These moments have brought so much joy and jubilation as Nigerians continue to highlight the phenomenal achievements of these two wonderful Beauty Queens. The two are the only Nigerians in history to achieve such feats.

See posts below:

Nigerians celebrate history

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@bellasshoots_:

"Miss Chidinma will trend more than the Denmark girl😂😂."

@claraobiageriaku:

"Nigeria is so blessed."

@callme.mamus:

"Outstanding beautiful queens’ 😍😍😍. God bless really this nation called Nigeria. Na leaders spoil am."

@ryanezeibe:

"@chichi_vanessa has made us proud. All hail Miss Africa and Oceania. @southafrica pls stay far away."

@VivianRora:

"We did…. Nigeria massively stood beside her, miss universe felt the energy."

@TshephoSes:

"Most important thing… she no win!"

@JacintaNgobese:

"And she never would’ve made it if she wasn’t raised in South Africa."

